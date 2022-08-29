(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re looking at a warm start to Monday as temperatures hover in the upper 60s to low 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds are calm but shift out of the east this afternoon between three and eight miles per hour.

Look for a dry and warm bus stop this morning as kids get ready to head back to school. We’ll stay mostly dry throughout the day with temperatures hitting the mid to upper 80s by dismissal.

Expect highs to peak near 90 degrees this afternoon with partly cloudy skies and light winds. There is a slight chance of an isolated shower or storm developing this afternoon but I think we stay dry for the most part.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 70s before Tuesday brings a better chance for afternoon storms. We’ll likely see highs in the low 90s on Tuesday as storms develop in the afternoon and evening ahead of an approaching cold front.

We dry out on Wednesday as highs reach the low 90s yet again. Rain and storm chances will take a break for the second half of the workweek as highs level off in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Upper 80s will linger into the weekend with storm chances coming back Saturday into Sunday.

Today: Hot, Humid, and Mostly Sunny. High: 90.

Tonight: Warm & Partly Cloudy. Low: 71.