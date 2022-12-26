(PINPOINT WEATHER) — The Arctic air will begin to relax this week and the winds will also die down and provide great relief in the wind chill department.

Highs on Monday will rise to near 40 and actually get into 50s Wednesday and low 60s by the workweek’s end.

No precipitation is forecasted this week either until the weekend.

Even then with milder temperatures, no frozen precipitation is likely for any New Year’s celebration.