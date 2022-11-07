CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Temperatures hit 80 in Charlotte Monday, breaking the record of 79 set back in 2020!

We start to trend cooler Tuesday. Mostly sunny and quiet for voters. Temperatures get back closer to average in the middle and upper 60s.

We’re quiet and cooler through Wednesday, clouds increase going into Thursday.

Tropical rain arrives Friday. Nicole is pretty disorganized in the Atlantic right now, but it heads to Florida as a tropical storm by Thursday. Tropical Storm Watches make it as far north as Charleston, SC.

Nicole makes a turn north, squeezing into a cold front, sending the rain into the Carolinas by Friday. The timing could still shift. Rain totals look to be 1-3” for now, which we need – it’s been pretty dry. Wind and tornado threats look slim to none for now.