(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Clear skies usher in a colder start to our Friday as temperatures sit in the 30s across the Carolinas. Be sure to bundle up for the more frigid start with winds relatively light out of the west.

We can expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon as highs run for nearly 50 degrees. Skies will host a mix of sun and clouds as winds come out of the west between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Friday night into Saturday gets cold again as the low 30s kick off the last weekend of 2023. Saturday peaks in the upper 49s before frigid temps return by Sunday morning. The 20s will become the low 50s again to finish off the weekend and 2023 heading into the New Year.

Ringing in 2024 will be chilly as the low 40s will likely be locked in at midnight heading into Monday. Clouds will increase as a low-pressure system to our south potentially throws scattered showers into the western Carolinas.

These showers are relatively scattered and short-lived, tapering off by Tuesday. We’ll hold on to 50s through most of next week, with another round of wet weather potentially moving in by Thursday.

Today: Partly cloudy and a bit chilly. High: 50.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low: 31.