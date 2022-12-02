(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are tracking a cold Friday morning with lows that will be in the upper 20s. We are also tracking our next cold front on Saturday which will bring some scattered showers to the region followed by dry weather Sunday. Next week through Wednesday we are expecting more unsettled weather with rain most likely on Tuesday and Wednesday.

As for Friday, the main story will be the chilly weather that we are expecting in the morning. Clear skies and light winds overnight ushered in the coldest morning of the week with lows in the upper 20s. Friday afternoon temperatures will rebound slightly back up into the mid and upper 50s as clouds increase ahead of possible showers this weekend.

Showers appear increasingly likely Saturday morning out ahead of a cold front that will push through later in the day. Temperatures Saturday afternoon still should be mild with highs in the low 60s before colder air pushes in for Sunday with highs that will struggle to make it out of the 40s with lows in the low to mid-30s and partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Early next week looks to be unsettled with showers possible through Wednesday, but Tuesday and Wednesday look to have the greatest chance for showers. Temperatures though should slowly move up through Thursday with highs possibly getting back up into the mid-60s.

In the meantime, make sure you bundle up before you head out the door!