CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Merry Christmas!

Christmas morning is still primarily dry, with only a few light spotty showers possible.

The best chance of showers comes in the afternoon and evening. The wind will start to get breezy, too, and continue that way through Tuesday. The rain doesn’t end Christmas, night, either. Expect more periods of rain to last into Tuesday, with a thunderstorm or two possible as well.

The last few days of 2023 look drier and cooler. Lows will likely dip into the 20s again starting Friday morning, with highs only near 50. Some mountain snow is possible Thursday morning.

Merry Christmas from the Queen City News Pinpoint Weather Team!!

Christmas Day: Showers moving in. Breezy. 46/59.