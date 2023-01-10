(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re feeling a bit more of a bite this morning due to a colder start. Temperatures have plummeted into the low 30s and upper 20s courtesy of mostly clear skies around the Carolinas.

Tuesday will be sunny and cool for a second day in a row as highs make a run for the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be relatively light out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

High pressure will continue to keep us sunny and dry through mid-week. Look for highs to approach 60 degrees by Wednesday ahead of an approaching cold front.

Thursday will peak in the mid-60s before rain and heavy downpours arrive late in the day. We can see the highest impact of wet weather Thursday night heading into Friday. Much colder temperatures on the back end will also lead to a good dusting of snow for some of our higher elevations.

We can expect to see some snow flurries finish off the work week for our western-facing slopes and higher elevations in our mountain counties. I don’t expect this to cause any major travel concerns for commuters though.

We’ll be cool and sunny heading into the weekend with temperatures rebounding back above normal by Monday of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 57.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 36.