(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Tuesday starts off chilly with mid-40s and even 30s taking hold in some areas. Skies are mostly clear which helped to facilitate overnight cooling.

Look for sunshine to dominate this afternoon as highs make a run for the upper 70s throughout the day. Winds will be a bit breezy coming out of the west between 5 and 10 miles per hour and gusting upwards of 20 miles per hour at times.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

We’ll continue to warm up through mid-week as Wednesday hits the low to mid-80s. We’ll keep the 80s coming Thursday & Friday before cooler temperatures move in this weekend with an approaching cold front.

This will also deliver scattered showers and storms for Saturday afternoon and evening into Sunday. We’ll be in the upper 60s to finish off the weekend with a slight chance for a few snow flurries in the higher elevations.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

We’ll be cooler heading into early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High: 78.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cool. Low: 51.