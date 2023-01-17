(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Each year, experts in the U.S. analyze global temperatures to track our warming climate.

In a new report, experts at the National Oceanic at Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) found that 2022 was the 6th warmest year on record globally.

It has been 46 years since the Earth had a cooler-than-average year.

The last nine years are the nine warmest on record. Our top 10 years have all come since 2010; that’s just the last 13 years. Plainly put, our most recent years sit at the top of our records, a sign, and symptom of climate change.

Scientists found that temperatures were 1.1 degrees Celsius warmer than preindustrial averages.

That number is key.

The Paris Agreement goal set by experts and world leaders is to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Science tells us that the threshold is when impacts become even more extreme and irreversible.

Record heat persisted in 2022 despite a cool La Nina pattern. La Nina is an ocean circulation that leads to cooler atmospheric conditions.

The Arctic is warming 4X as fast as the rest of the planet. Sea ice extent hit record lows for another year.

The good news?

We understand the problem and know the solution.

If we significantly cut our greenhouse gas emissions, we can limit warming and curb the worst impacts.

To read the full NOAA report, click here.