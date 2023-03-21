NORTH CAROLINA (PINPOINT WEATHER) – The latest United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report has a stern warning.

Simply put, we are not doing enough to tackle climate change.

The current policies do not limit warming below 1.5°C. We need to make ‘”‘transformational change’ to make that difference.

In 2012, the world’s scientists and leaders agreed to keep warming below 1.5°C offered the best chance to avoid irreversible impacts from climate change. This became known as the Paris Climate Agreement.

2050 sounds like it may be far away, but it’s not. We will live through these extreme changes with our children and grandchildren.

If we do not act, extreme weather and climate impacts will continue to escalate.

Impacts from extreme weather and climate are being felt already. The report says, “People are dying from extreme heat….Food and water insecurity is expected to increase.”

While we are feeling impacts now, they could get worse especially for marginalized communities.

Species loss could also be severe, especially in the tropics.

But the report also details hope! We know the solution to this crisis, and we have the resources to put them into action today. “Multiple, feasible, and effective options are available…”

Transportation is the biggest emitter in North Carolina. Cleaner ways to get around like EVs, more bikes and walkways can make a difference today…for our planet and our health!

Click here to read the full UN climate report.