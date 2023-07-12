(PINPOINT WEATHER) – It’s summer. It’s hot. And it’s always been hot. But science tells us the hottest days are getting hotter and sizzling more frequently.

Climate Central is a non-profit, non-partisan science organization that makes government data and research science more readily available and accessible to broadcast meteorologists. They have branched out into doing their own peer-reviewed research in areas like sea-level rise and temperature attribution.

This summer, the group launched the Climate Shift Index. It’s a new tool that can compare our new, warmer climate to the past pre-Industrial climate. By doing this, we can measure the fingerprint of climate change on our daily temperatures.

In general, the index shows that extreme heat is becoming more extreme and more frequent. Extreme cold is becoming less extreme and less frequent.

Scientists can do this climate comparison because we know the world has warmed 1.2 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution in the 1800s, the start of pumping heat-trapping greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. If we compare our heat to a climate without the excess emissions we used to live in, we can determine how much more likely heat has become thanks to more heat trapped in the atmosphere.

What does this look like on a map?

Here are some examples from today and tomorrow. This morning, we had a cooler-than-normal start; temperatures dropped below 70 degrees. Our summer nights have a 1.5-degree fever in Charlotte, meaning fewer and fewer nights drop below 70 degrees. Therefore, the Climate Shift Index shows that the cooler morning is at least 1-2 times less likely in spots in our warmer climate.

On the other hand, we are expecting heat to increase this week. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the middle 90s tomorrow. Heat has always been a factor in North Carolina summers, but extreme heat with highs in the middle and upper 90s is becoming 3-4 times more likely and more frequent. Trends show the Queen City has added at least ten more summer days above 95 degrees since 1970.

By measuring the temperature impact, we can connect more dots on climate’s impact to more extreme wildfires, prolonged heat sickness, and fuel for storms.

