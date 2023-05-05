(PINPOINT PINPOINT) — Clouds build Friday to finish off the workweek with temperatures making a run for the mid-70s this afternoon.

Partly cloudy skies have allowed temperatures to fall into the 40s and 50s around the Queen City while mountain counties have fallen into the 30s. Be on the lookout for potential frost for some of our higher elevations.

Despite a cold and chilly start to the day, Friday will be warm & Cloudy with highs peaking near 74 degrees. This will be courtesy of an approaching warm front funneling in an increase of moisture into the Carolinas.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Light rain chances move in late Friday evening and linger into Saturday. We’ll start the weekend off with mostly cloudy skies and intermittent rain chances throughout the day. Highs will be limited to the mid to upper 60s throughout the day.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Sunday finishes off the work week much warmer with upper 70s on tap and isolates showers possible.

We’ll see an unsettled summer-like pattern take hold early next week with 80s and isolated storm chances lingering through Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Warm. High: 74.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy With Scattered Showers: 55.