(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Take it slow and give yourself some extra time this morning as Fog has taken a hold of the Queen City. Most areas aren’t terribly dense but be on the lookout for most of the travel impacts to set up west of I-77.

A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for Iredell, Alexander, Burke, and McDowell Counties until 10 a.m. as visibility can dip below a quarter of a mile visibility in these areas.

Temperatures to start this Wednesday are actually closer to normal highs for this time of year, sitting in the low 50s ad upper 40s. We’ll see light winds between 5 and 10 miles per hour out of the southwest as cloud cover lingers and highs make a run for the mid-60s.

Areas north of I-40 will see a VERY SLIGHT chance of a passing shower late this afternoon and evening as winds push moisture into the higher elevations.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Tonight will dip into the mid-50s as showers return. Thursday will host scattered rain throughout the day with highs even warmer, reaching the upper 60s. Winds will also be an issue, gusting up to 25 miles per hour if not more at times.

Showers taper off Thursday afternoon and evening with much cooler conditions settling in as the weekend approaches. Look for Friday to peak near 60 degrees with 50s returning this weekend.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

We have our eyes on another frontal boundary that will likely bring more wet weather Sunday afternoon into Monday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Mild. High: 68.

Tonight: Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 44.