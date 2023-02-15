(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Wednesday will be the day clouds block out the sun.

We start off chilly with 40s taking hold across the Carolinas. Winds will be light out of the southwest but look for increasing cloud cover throughout the day. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today before rain chances creep in to finish off the workweek.

Look for highs to reach the upper 60s, still peaking well above normal regardless of the cloudy skies. Southwest winds will be between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Look for a refreshing night with lows dipping into the low 50s. Moisture will build on Thursday as highs peak in the low 70s. The cold front we’ve been advertising all week arrives late Thursday and early Friday which will also bring the rain.

Thursday night into Friday will be wet with downpours possible for your Friday morning commute. We can see anywhere between half an inch to three-quarters of an inch of rain on Friday.

Look for showers to taper off throughout the afternoon on Friday before colder and cooler temperatures settle in heading into the weekend.

Saturday will start off in the upper 20s before peaking in the low to mid-50s throughout the day. It won’t be long before above-normal temperatures return. We’ll be back in the upper 60s and low 70s by early next week.

Today: Warm with Clouds Building. High: 68.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool! Low: 53.