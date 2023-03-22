(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We start off much warmer this morning with more in the way of cloud cover and a few spotty showers moving into the Carolinas.

Look for 40s to kick things off on this Hump Day with mostly cloudy skies overhead. Winds are light and will stay that way throughout the day as high pressure has leaked off of the Atlantic Coast.

West southwest winds will be between 3 and 7 miles per hour throughout the day as temperatures climb into the 50s. We’ll be relatively cool with intermittent showers throughout the afternoon.

Rain will taper off early in the evening making way for partly cloudy skies. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 40s which will act as the foundation for the warmth that builds heading into the second half of the work week.

Thursday will hit the upper 70s before Friday kicks it up a notch and hits the mid-80s. We’ll be partly cloudy through the second half of the week before rain chances return on Saturday.

70s will take hold through the weekend with Saturday featuring some rain that can impact the Charlotte FC game. We’ll be dry to finish the weekend with above-normal temperatures lingering into early next week.

We’ll be on the lookout for another low pressure system to bring rain chances for Monday into Tuesday as well.

Today: Cool & Cloudy with Intermittent Rain. High: 57.

Tonight: Chilly With Partly Cloudy Skies. Low: 48.