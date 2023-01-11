(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We have yet another morning with temperatures in the 30s to start but clouds will build throughout the day. Winds are calm for now but will shift out of the south throughout the day increasing the moisture content of the atmosphere.

This will come into play on Thursday.

Wednesday will be cloudy and cool as highs make a run for the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. We may get a few pockets of sunshine but clouds will win the day as we head into the evening. Expect overnight lows to dip into the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday will be warmer to start but still cool. Clouds will play into a few light intermittent showers throughout the day as highs warm up into the mid-60s ahead of an approaching cold front.

The advertised front will cross late in the day bringing showers and storms to the Queen City after dinner on Thursday. Look for the heaviest rain to start around 5 to 6 PM west of I-77 before tracking east of I-77 through 7 and 8 p.m.

These storms can pack a punch in the form of damaging winds and localized flooding. A brief spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out as well but I think that threat will mainly be south and west of Charlotte.

We can see anywhere from a quarter of an in to half an inch of rain from these heavy downpours. On the back end of this cold front, we can see snow showers form for the higher elevations and our western-facing slopes in the mountains.

This can lead to a dusting or upwards of an inch and a half to finish off the work week which will be great for anyone setting their sights toward the slopes this weekend.

We’ll be cool and sunny Saturday and Sunday with overnight lows dipping into the 20s and 30s! Cool afternoons and cold overnights will linger into early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Cool. High: 59.

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 48.