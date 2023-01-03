(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Visibility is much better this morning even though a few areas of patchy fog can develop before daybreak. Overnight lows are closer to average daytime highs with low to mid-50s taking hold across the Carolinas.

Despite mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will still make a run for the upper 60s this afternoon.

Increasing moisture will arrive ahead of Wednesday’s cold front and bring showers and isolated storms into the Queen City this evening. The timing seems to be mainly after 6 p.m. on Tuesday as storms track from the I-40 Corridor to the I-85 Corridor and south throughout the evening.

This first round of storms should end by midnight tonight. A second round of storms will likely arrive ahead of Wednesday’s cold front early in the morning. We can see a wet morning commute with showers and storms popping up around 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

Look to see these storms set up south of I-85 and push south and east throughout the morning. Most of the storms should taper off by noon on Wednesday. These storms will have the potential to pack a punch.

Charlotte as well as areas north & south will sit under a Marginal Risk for Severe Weather with the main threat being damaging winds and localized flooding. Even though this is the lowest severe level risk, it’s still worth mentioning given the impacts these storms may deliver.

An isolated Tornado also can’t be ruled out with these storms. Because of this threat, I have decided to make Wednesday a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day!

Cooler and much quieter conditions will settle in for the second half of the work week. Rain chances return early next week after a dry & pleasant weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Mild with Showers & Storms Late. High: 68.

Tonight: Scattered Showers & Storms. Low: 59.