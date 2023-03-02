(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are looking at a wet start to your Thursday with showers and pockets of heavy rain leaving behind some wet roadways. Mountain counties have been inundated with the brunt of the rain with Uptown seeing more in the way of light to moderate showers.

Thursday will be cloudy and warm after temperatures start off in the 50s and 60s. Highs won’t be too far off from where we started, peaking in the low 70s around the Queen City and upper 60s along the I-40 Corridor. Look for 50s to take over for the higher elevations throughout the day.

Overnight will dip into the mid-50s before scattered showers kick off the end of the workweek. We’ll be warm still with Friday peaking in the mid-70s.

An approaching cold front will work as the trigger mechanism for the potential of severe weather heading into Friday afternoon and evening.

Storms are likely to roll through the Carolinas between 5 and 8 p.m. on Friday packing damaging winds, and some hail, and can lead to some localized flooding and the potential for an isolated Tornado.

Friday will be a PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT DAY.

High pressure will build behind Friday’s cold front and usher in slightly cooler temperatures and sunny skies for the weekend. 60s and low 70s return early next week.

Today: Morning Showers with a Cloudy & Warm Afternoon. High: 72.

Tonight: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Low: 56.