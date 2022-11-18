(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are bitterly cold this morning as clear skies have ushered in the low to upper 20s for much of the Queen City. Calm winds have also enhanced the overnight cooling making for a frigid start to Friday.

High pressure will persist and grow this weekend behind a cold front pushing into the Carolinas. This will keep temperatures well below normal through the weekend and into early next week.

Friday will hit the low 50s under mostly sunny skies and a light wind out of the southwest between 3 and 7 miles per hour. Look for overnight lows to dip into the low 30s and upper 20s before mid-50s kick off the weekend on Saturday.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Sunday will be cooler, only reaching a high of 50 degrees under mostly sunny skies. These temperatures will continue to fall almost 10 degrees below the normal highs we typically see this time of year which is usually in the low 30s.

We will see a gradual warm-up early next week as Wednesday gets us back into the low 60s. Rain chances return as well for Thanksgiving on Thursday.

Stay warm out there!

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 52.