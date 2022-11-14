(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are cold and quiet to start the week before wet weather takes hold on Tuesday.

Clear skies have allowed temperatures to plummet into the low 30s and upper 20s with light winds coming out of the east-northeast. Be sure to warm up those cars before your morning commute with a bit of a frosty start for some.

Monday will be cool with a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures peak in the low 50s. Winds will be relatively light coming out of the East Northeast between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

We’ll be seeing a fast-moving low-pressure system deliver wet weather heading into Tuesday as overnight lows dip into the 30s yet again. Rain arrives early with some of our mountain towns potentially seeing a bit of a wintery mix before all rain takes over.

Tuesday will be cold and wet with periods of heavy rain and highs peaking in the mid-40s.

We’ll see anywhere between half an inch to one inch of rain which will continue to help reduce drought conditions across the state.

High pressure will build back into the Carolinas on Wednesday, ushering in clear skies and cool temperatures for the rest of the week.

Look to see low 50s and overnight lows in the 30s as we head into the weekend.

Today: Cool with a Mix of Sun & Clouds. High: 52.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 36.