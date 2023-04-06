(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Thursday will be warm yet again but changes are on the way courtesy of an approaching cold front.

Warm temperatures, partly cloudy skies, and patchy fog will kick off the second half of the work week. Overnight lows have only dipped into the mid to upper 60s around the Queen City with light winds out of the southwest.

Thursday will see increasing clouds throughout the day as highs make a run for the low 80s. Yet again, well above normal for this time of year.

Scattered showers will be likely ahead of tonight’s approaching cold front. Look for showers and storms to really pick up this evening and overnight as the cold font clashes with the warm moist air over the Carolinas.

We have a Marginal Risk for severe weather this evening into Friday which is the lowest risk level out of 5. The main threat from these overnight storms will likely be damaging winds and the potential for a brief period of large hail.

Friday will be cooler behind the cold front, only reaching the upper 50s but still hosting waves of heavy rain as the cold front stalls off to our south. The rounds of downpours will last into the Weekend as cooler temperatures continue to funnel in.

Saturday looks like a soaker as we keep with chilly temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 40s which is well below normal for this time of year. The rain lasts through the afternoon and evening and tapers off overnight heading into Sunday.

Easter Sunday will see the return of sunshine with some breezy conditions. Highs will rebound into the low 60s before warming up early next week.

Sunshine and 70s return as we approach Tuesday & Wednesday of next week.

Today: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High: 83.

Tonight: Rain & Storms Likely. Low: 56.