(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are mild this morning with cloudy skies rolling in. Temperatures have dipped into the 50s this morning providing some relief from the bitter cold starts we’ve had for much of the week.

We’ll make a run for the mid-60s this afternoon as scattered showers move into the Carolinas. Rain will be light to start before picking up in the afternoon and evening. Look for most of the heavy rain to focus south of I-85 this evening as cooler air funnels in.

We’ll be cool this weekend with Saturday hitting the upper 50s and Sunday finishing off the weekend in the low 50s. Monday will kick off the season of spring with sunny skies and mid-50s.

We’ll rebound above normal through mid-week with mid-60s and near 70 degrees returning by Wednesday & Thursday of next week.

Today: Mild & Breezy With Scattered Showers. High: 64.

Tonight: Chilly With Showers Tapering Off. Low: 44.