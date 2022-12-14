(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Wednesday will be a transition day as a cold front approaches the Carolinas packing heavy rain and cool temperatures for the end of the week.

We start off this morning a little bit frosty as lows have dipped in the 30s and upper 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Today will stay well below normal, only peaking in the mid-40s. Winds will also be relatively light out of the east-northeast at about 5 miles per hour.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

Showers will creep in late in the day, starting around 5 to 6 p.m. Rain will first be spotty and light before really picking up overnight. As lows dip into the low 40s, look to see heavy rain arrive around 3 a.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday morning.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Thursday morning is looking like a soaker as heavy rain will likely lead to some pooling and ponding on the roadways. Be sure to give yourself extra time Thursday morning for your commute to work. It may be a mess on the roadways.

Showers will taper off throughout the morning on Thursday and make way for partly to mostly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs will reach the low 50s before overnight lows fall back into the 30s.

We finish off the work week with plenty of sunshine and low 50s on Friday. We’ll be dry and sunny through the weekend with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s and overnight lows in the low 30s and upper 20s.

Look for this pattern to stick around at least until early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly with Rain Arriving Late. High: 46.

Tonight: Chilly with Periods of Heavy Rain. Low: 42.