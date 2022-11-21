(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are cold and clear to kick off the work week as 20s take hold early Monday morning.

Mostly clear skies have really allowed temperatures to rapidly decrease overnight due to radiative cooling. This is much like sleeping without a blanket in winter. Any heat we saw on Sunday was quickly lost after sunset.

You might see a bit of Frost on your windshield this morning before heading off to work. Visibility should be good with sunshine dominating throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Highs will be well below normal for this time of year, only reaching the mid-50s.

We’ll see a gradual warm-up through Wednesday that will get us back into the 60s heading into the second half of the week. Wednesday will hit the mid-60s while Thanksgiving peaks in the low 60s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We’ll see an approaching low pressure system from our Gulf States towards the end of the week. This will usher in scattered showers for Thursday night heading into Friday.

We can see a wet Black Friday with showers lingering into the weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 54.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low: 34.