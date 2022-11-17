(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure will build for the rest of the week as we lock in cool and sunny afternoons and cold overnights.

Thursday starts off Cold with temperatures settled in the low 30s and upper 20s. We’ll see light winds today, mainly out of the northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Highs today will peak near 50 degrees, well below the normal high of 62 we typically see this time of year. Overnight lows will plummet yet again as low 30s and upper 20s kick off the weekend.

We’ll stay cool and dry through the weekend into early next week with 60s returning by Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 50.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low: 27.