(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Wednesday’s cold front ushered in a blustery evening and allowed cold temperatures to take hold in Charlotte.

Back in the upper 20s and low 30s we will go for Thursday and Friday mornings– bundle up! Daytime highs will be a bit below average, too, only reaching the mid-50s despite lots of sunshine.

Heading into the weekend, another cold front will be on the horizon, bringing the chance of more rain for Saturday. At this point, plan for the possibility of showers on Saturday, but a drier Sunday as the cold front passes. But it won’t stay dry for long. As the front lifts back north as a warm front, another round of rain is looking likely for Monday into Tuesday.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Cooler. High 54.