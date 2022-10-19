(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Bundle up this morning as Wednesday starts off with the coldest temperatures we’ve seen all season.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect this morning for Charlotte and surrounding areas as temperatures plummet into the low 30s and upper 20s. With a forecasted low of 31 degrees, we may find ourselves just missing the record low of 30 degrees set back in 2009.

Clear skies will dominate as highs make a run for the upper 50s this afternoon. We’ll likely fall just shy of 60 degrees and well below the normal high of 73. Winds will be out of the west between 5 and 10 miles per hour with gusts reaching as fast as 18 miles per hour at times.

We can expect another frigid night as lows dip into the 30s and 20s again under a starlit sky! Anywhere that didn’t freeze this morning can see a Freeze Warning again heading into Thursday.

We’ll gradually warm up through the second half of the workweek with upper 60s taking hold by Friday.

This weekend will be dry and seasonable with mid-70s returning just in time for the start of next week.

Today: Cool & Clear! High: 59.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 32.