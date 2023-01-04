(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good afternoon, and happy Wednesday! We have been dealing with heavy rain and thunderstorms throughout the morning, with reports of flooding across the region. We will dry out this afternoon; drier weather will dominate the rest of the week.

Temperatures will cool off behind the front, but don’t expect any significant cold over the next week. Another round of showers with a weak front looks to move into the region Sunday night into Monday, followed by another small temperature drop.

As for the rest of your Wednesday, the intense storms and heavy rain will move out early this afternoon, and temperatures will stay on the comfortable side, with the mid-60s likely. This evening will be dry and milder as temperatures barely fall below the 50-degree mark.

For the rest of the week, sunny skies and cooling temperatures will be the story for the Carolinas. Thursday, while slightly cooler, will still be relatively mild, with highs in the 60s with mostly sunny skies. Noticeably cooler temperatures will move in early Friday weather with a possible freeze and high temperatures in the mid-50s.

The weekend will start on the dry side with mostly sunny skies on Saturday, with highs again in the mid-50s. Sunday clouds will move in, and we could see some showers during the day, but wet weather looks more likely Monday as another week’s front moves through.

In the meantime, the roads may be wet right now, but sunnier days are ahead. Have a great afternoon!