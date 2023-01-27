(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are COLD this morning with 20s taking a hold of the Carolinas!

Bundle up as clear skies have allowed temperatures to plummet overnight. Friday will be clear & cool with sunny skies finishing off the work week. Highs will peak just shy of 50 degrees hitting the upper 40s.

Winds will be light throughout the day mainly coming out of the west-northwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour. High pressure will dominate Friday and Saturday, keeping us sunny and cool heading into the weekend.

Saturday looks to make a run for the upper 50s with light winds and sunny skies but rain will creep in as we finish off the weekend. Sunday will be in the mid-50s with increasing clouds as a cold front passes through the Carolinas.

This will bring rain late in the day on Sunday and linger into Monday morning. This cold front will stall out over the Carolinas and keep us locked into an unsettled pattern lasting through much of next week.

Today: Chilly & Sunny. High: 49.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 30.