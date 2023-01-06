(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re seeing a cold and quiet start to the day with temperatures sitting in the 30s and low 40s. Winds are light and will stay that way through much of the afternoon.

Friday finishes off the work week with slightly above-normal temperatures peaking in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be at about 5 miles per hour out of the west throughout the day.

With much drier air in place, temperatures will see a bigger swing between daytime highs and overnight lows. Clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the low to mid-30s.

Saturday starts cold before rebounding into the mid-50s throughout the afternoon. We’ll be dry to start the weekend but rain moves in on Sunday with temperatures still locked into the mid-50s.

Monday looks dry as we kick off the work week with a slight chance of rain moving in by Wednesday. We’ll have to wait for models to get their act together for more confidence as next week approaches.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Cool. High: 57.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low: 35.