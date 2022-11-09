(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Temperatures have dropped significantly overnight ushering in 40s and even 30s to start this Wednesday. Clear skies will allow for a chilly start before near-normal conditions settle in this afternoon.

We’ll peak in the mid-60s today under mostly sunny skies but winds will be breezy out of the northeast. Look for gusts to reach as fast as 25 miles per hour if not more at times.

Clouds will increase overnight as Nicole approaches the Florida coast. Lows will dip to near 50 degrees before rebounding into the mid-60s on Thursday. Nicole will likely make landfall on the east coast of Florida early Thursday morning before turning north towards Tampa and then tracking through Georgia into the Carolinas.

This will push rain into the Queen City by Thursday afternoon and evening with some of the heaviest rain impacting the Panthers Game. The heaviest rain will likely arrive overnight Thursday and early Friday morning with much of the flood concerns focused toward our mountain counties.

Look to see anywhere between 1 to 3 inches of rain around the Queen City with the higher elevations leaning closer to the 3-inch threshold. Be on the lookout for flash flooding and strong wind gusts for much of Friday to end the workweek.

A strong cold front on Saturday will push Nicole to the north and east and usher in much cooler temperatures for the end of the weekend and early next week.

Look for afternoon highs to settle in the mid-50s and overnight lows to dip in the 30s heading into early next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Breezy. High: 65.

Tonight: Chilly With Increasing Clouds. Low: 50.