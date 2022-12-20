(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are cold this morning but this is just a taste of what will be on the way for this weekend!

Temperatures have dipped into the 30s and 20s this morning under a thin layer of clouds. Look to see moisture increase throughout the day as temperatures peak in the mid-40s. Tuesday will feature cloudy skies with a very slight chance of a stray shower.

Winds will be light out of the east-northeast for much of the day. Tonight gets cold, dipping into the low 30s and upper 20s yet again. We’ll hold on to highs in the mid-40s through Wednesday before southern flow increases rain chances heading into Thursday.

Wet weather likely arrives early for the second half of the workweek with Thursday seeing the potential for moderate to heavy rain in the morning. Look for winds to pick up throughout the day with much colder air rushing in behind the cold front that arrives Friday.

We can’t rule out some snow mixing in late Thursday into Friday as the colder air arrives to finish off the work week. Friday will be limited to the upper 30s to end the work week before much colder air settles in for the weekend.

Early morning Saturday will host single-digit temperatures in the mountains and teens around the Queen City. When you factor in potential wind gusts, wind-chill amounts can be in the negatives by early Saturday morning!

Frigid and potentially record-breaking cold lingers through Christmas into early next week.

Today: Cloudy & Chilly. High: 45.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 31.