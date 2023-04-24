(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re kicking off the workweek with cold mornings and warm afternoons before rain chances dominate the second half of the week.

Overnight temperatures have dipped into the 50s and 40s around the Queen City with our mountain counties bottoming out in the 30s to start this Monday. Winds are relatively light but will pick up throughout the day.

Be on the lookout for a Freeze Warning for Ashe, Avery, & Watauga Counties through 9 a.m. this morning. North Carolina foothills will see more in the way of a frost advisory for the same time frame.

Monday will be mild, hitting the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. Winds pick up out of the north ushering in wind gusts as fast as 20 miles per hour.

Clouds will linger overnight as tonight dips into the low 40s and even into the 30s and 20s for the mountain counties. This will likely lead to another frost or freeze concern for Tuesday Morning.

60s will dominate for much of the week as temperatures stay below normal for this time of year. Cold overnights and mild afternoons will welcome intermittent rain chances starting Wednesday and lasting through the second half of the workweek.

Storm chances will increase starting on Friday with 70s returning this weekend.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Warm. High: 68.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 43.