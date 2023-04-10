(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure dominates to kick off the workweek first ushering in some frigid conditions before a warming trend puts us in the 80s this weekend.

Monday will be cold to start with lows in the 30s and 40s. Winds are relatively light under mostly clear skies but sunshine will dominate to start the week.

A Freeze Warning will be in effect until 10 a.m. for the foothills of North Carolina while Uptown and surrounding areas see a Frost Advisory in place until 9 a.m.

Expect temperatures to increase shortly after the 6:58 a.m. sunrise. Highs make a run for the mid-60s today which is still slightly below normal for this time of year. With high pressure in control, we’ll still dip into the upper 30s overnight heading into Tuesday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

We’ll see a gradual warming trend throughout the week getting us into the mid to upper 70s by mid-week. Clouds will build on Thursday as a low pressure system develops late in the week and brings rain chances for Friday & Saturday.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Sunday will finish off the weekend with lingering showers and highs peaking in the low 80s.

Today: Sunny & Mild. High: 64.

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Cold. Low: 39.