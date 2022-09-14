(PINPOINT WEATHER) — DJ Khalid voice… ANOTHER ONE!

Wednesday starts off crisp with temperatures mainly in the low 60s and 50s while some mountain counties dip into the low 40s! Skies will be clear with light winds which will allow temperatures to dip even more right before sunrise.

Today will be sunny and warm as highs peak near normal in the low 80s this afternoon. Winds will be light out of the north northeast between five and ten miles per hour.

High pressure will keep these pleasant days coming for the rest of the workweek with Thursday & Friday hitting the mid-80s under mostly sunny skies.

We’ll stay dry through the weekend as a gradual warm-up takes place. Look for temps to go from the mid-80s to the upper 80s as we head into Monday of next week.

Tuesday will peak in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees while the sunshine just keeps on coming!

Tropics have settled down a bit, leaving us with just one area of interest over the central Atlantic. This cluster of storms will have a 40% to 50% chance of developing over the next two to five days.

We’ll be sure to keep an eye on things while Mother Nature spoils us for the rest of the week and this weekend!

Today: Sunny & Warm. High: 82.

Tonight: Clear, Cool, & Crisp. Low: 59.