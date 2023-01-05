(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are much cooler and drier to start this Thursday as the advertised cold front tracks east across the Carolinas today. There are a few patches of fog out there but nothing terribly too dense or widespread.

Temperatures are in the low 50s which is significantly cooler than this time yesterday while also being well above normal still for this time of year. We’ll usher in plenty of sunshine today as temperatures climb into the mid-60s.

Winds will be light throughout the day, mainly flowing out of the southwest between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Look for cold overnights to return tonight as lows dip back into the 30s by Friday morning. We’ll finish off the work week with mid-50s and more sunshine.

The weekend starts off dry before rain chances return Sunday and linger into Monday.

We’ll level off in the 50s through the middle portion of next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High: 64.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low: 37