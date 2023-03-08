(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We’re much cooler to start this Wednesday as overnight lows have dropped into the low 40s and 30s. Winds are easing up but will continue to be out of the North throughout the day.

Wednesday will peak in the low 60s under mostly sunny skies as seasonable conditions take hold. Clouds will mix in a bit this evening before lows fall into the 30s yet again heading into Thursday.

We’ll continue to cool off for the second half of the work week with Thursday peaking in the low-60s. Showers will approach Thursday night as lows dip into the mid-40s.

Friday will host a wet morning commute for most as scattered showers plague the Carolinas. Periods of light to moderate rain will linger throughout the morning and into the afternoon. Friday evening will dry out as below-normal temperatures take hold.

We’ll start the weekend cool & dry on Saturday with highs limited to the upper 50s. We’ll be partly cloudy for the Charlotte FC game as they host Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium. Mid-50s will settle in throughout the match.

Sunday will see showers return as wet weather finishes off the weekend. 50s and scattered showers will linger as we head into early next week.

Today: Cool & Sunny. High: 63.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cold. Low: 39.