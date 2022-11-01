(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are looking at a foggy start to the day with temperatures sitting in the low 60s and mid to upper 50s.

Fog will be patchy & dense in some areas leading to a dense fog advisory for the Queen City and surrounding counties which will last until 11 a.m. this morning.

Fog will lift and clouds will dissipate as sunny skies take over throughout the afternoon. Highs will peak in the mid-70 with light winds out of the north northwest between 3 and 6 miles per hour.

Clouds will return overnight as lows dip into the mid-50s ahead of Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be cloudy with highs near normal for this time of year, peaking right around 70 degrees. We typically peak in the upper 60s for early November in the Queen City.

Afternoon highs will be locked in the low 70s for the rest of the week before we warm up slightly heading into the weekend. Saturday will hit the mid-70s before Sunday peaks near 77 degrees to finish off the weekend.

Don’t forget to turn those clocks back one hour Saturday night into Sunday as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

In terms of the tropics, we’re still keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Lisa. It’s forecasted to intensify into a Category 1 Hurricane throughout the day before making landfall sometime on Wednesday near Belize.

I don’t expect any impacts to be felt in the Continental US.

Today: Light Winds with Clearing Skies! High: 74.

Tonight: Cool with Building Clouds. Low: 54.