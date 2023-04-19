CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – Warmer temperatures are coming with our first air quality alert day of the year.

Code Orange is in effect until 8 p.m., meaning the air could be unhealthy for some sensitive groups with lung or heart issues. Air quality could be poor again on Wednesday.

This comes as a new report gives Mecklenburg County an “F” grade for high ozone days.

Warmer air traps the particles from the tailpipes and traps them lower to the ground. While the ozone count can be high on some days, the American Lung Association report shows a steep decline, reporting 80 fewer days with high ozone this year.

Mecklenburg County records show the number of good air quality days has doubled since 2006.

Most of our ozone-forming pollutants come from our tailpipes. To combat that, the county offers an incentive program to get old diesel engines swapped out for cleaner ones.

“We offer Grants to Replace Aging Diesel Engines program that offers incentive funding to equipment owners who are willing to upgrade to newer cleaner equipment, and retire, permanently take out service older, higher polluting equipment.”

Megan Green is the Air Quality Program Manager for Mecklenburg County.

“It’s been a real, local success story,” Green said. “We’ve reduced over 1,000 tons of ozone-forming air pollution over the last decade and a half.”

The American Lung Association report also points out that communities of color are 64% more likely to live in a county with at least one failing grade. One of the reasons has to do with the history of redlining.

When highways were built in the 1960s, the communities of color were separated and split to add to the infrastructure.

Those residents live right next to the highway, breathing in more tailpipe emissions daily.