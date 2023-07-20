CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The National Weather Service in Raleigh confirmed Thursday an EF3 tornado touched down near Rocky Mount early Wednesday afternoon packing maximum winds of 150 mph. The tornado was on the ground over 16 miles, doing significant damage as well as injuring 16 people.

While tornadoes in the Carolinas are common, tornadoes of this intensity or stronger are. This tornado marks just 49th time North Carolina has been impacted by an F3/EF3 or higher since 1950. This is also the first time an EF3 has touched down in the state since Feb. 15, 2021, in Brunswick County.

The path of Wednesday’s destructive tornado.

In addition, this is the first time central North Carolina has seen an EF3 in the month of July. The F4/EF4s are even more rare, with just 11 in state history, and none since May 7, 1998, in Caldwell County.

When it comes to intense tornadoes like the one that touched down Wednesday (EF3+), the vast majority of these tornadoes historically have occurred to the east of Charlotte across central and eastern North Carolina. In fact, that 1998 F4 in Caldwell County was the last time we saw an F3/EF3 plus tornado in our viewing area.

One of the contributing factors to their being less tornadic activity is how the mountain can sometimes limit the amount instability in the atmosphere thanks to the cool wedge creating persistent low cloud cover.

But you always need to be prepared for severe weather strikes, and your Pinpoint Weather Team will always help to keep you ahead of Severe Weather.