(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Intermittent showers linger throughout the morning as temperatures have dipped into the 50s and 40s. Winds will be relatively light Thursday as highs make a run for the mid-60s.

We’ll be mostly cloudy today as a few waves of hit-or-miss showers impact the afternoon. If you’re planning to head to Bank of America Stadium for tonight’s draft party, you’re going to want to pack your poncho!

Look for a low pressure system approaching from the Gulf of Mexico to deliver heavy rain overnight heading into Friday. This will likely make for a wet morning commute as temperatures sit in the upper 50s.

Download the Pinpoint Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Android users, CLICK HERE.

Morning rain and some isolated storms will likely taper off throughout the morning with sunshine returning for the afternoon. As we heat up into the mid-70s throughout the day on Friday, we can see a few isolated storms develop along the I-40 corridor before tracking south heading into the evening.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs peaking in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, giving us a break from the rain. Showers return late Saturday into Sunday as we fall back into the 70s.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

We’ll dry out on Monday with upper 60s and low 70s lasting through early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High: 65.

Tonight: Cloudy with Heavy Rain Overnight. Low: 57.