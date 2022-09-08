(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Rain and storm chances come down a bit for Thursday and Friday before abundant moisture arrives this weekend.

Thursday starts off mostly dry with temperatures locked into the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with winds mainly coming out of the north.

Thursday will peak below normal, only reaching the low 80s with a healthy amount of cloud cover for much of the day. There is a slight chance for an isolated shower developing this afternoon but I don’t anticipate much of an impact from these pockets of rain.

Overnight we’ll dip into the mid-60s making for a cool and refreshing start to Friday. We’ll host a bit more sunshine and comfortable conditions to end the work week with highs peaking in the low 80s and dew points in the mid-60s.

Rain and storms will become ubiquitous this weekend as a low pressure system kicks up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico. This southern flow will deliver waves of heavy rain and isolated storms early Saturday and continue through much of the weekend.

These storms can impact weekend sporting events such as Charlotte FC Saturday afternoon and the Panthers Game on Sunday. PACK THOSE PONCHOS!

70s will also take hold throughout the weekend with low 80s returning early next week. Rain and storm chances will also dissipate by Wednesday.

The tropics are still active with Hurricane Earl intensifying into a major hurricane as it bares down on the island of Bermuda. Danielle is now a tropical storm and will continue to dissipate as the weekend approaches.

We are still watching two more areas of interest with the cluster of storms over the Central Atlantic having a 70% chance of becoming our next named system which would be Fiona.

Be sure to stay with your Queen City News Pinpoint Weather Team for the latest on what to expect this weekend!

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Isolated Showers. High: 82.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Refreshing. Low: 66.