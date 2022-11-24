(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Good morning and happy Thanksgiving! We are tracking another somewhat mild and warm day ahead of showers that will be moving into the region Friday. As we head into the first shopping weekend of the holiday season, we are tracking dry weather on Saturday followed by more rain just in time for the Panthers game Sunday. Looking ahead to next week, we are expecting more mild weather through Wednesday until a cold front will truly knock our temperatures back down to where they should be for this time of year.

So as you get ready to get a nice walk in around the neighborhood or participate in the Turkey Trot before scarfing down some Turkey this afternoon, we are tracking another dry and somewhat comfortable day ahead for the Carolinas. Temperatures this morning are down in the mid-40s but will move up into the 60s this afternoon as clouds start to increase. If you plan on having an afternoon backyard football game, you should be in good shape as well.

As for Black Friday and the weekend, that will be a bit of a different story for the region as we are tracking a front followed by an upper-level low that will move through. The front will push through on Friday bringing showers for the morning through the afternoon hours before clearing out by Friday evening. Saturday looks to be dry and mild with highs that will be in the low 60s ahead of more rain on Sunday. This will result from the trailing upper-level low moving through the region with more showers on Sunday. Even with the wet weather, temperatures will still be on the mild side with highs in the upper 60s. If you are planning on tailgating, rain gear will be a good idea.

Heading into next week we are tracking dry and mild weather for the first half of the week before a cold front is due Wednesday night into Thursday. Out ahead of that front expect more mild temperatures with highs in the 60s and even 70s possible on Tuesday as southerly flow warms the region.

In the meantime, enjoy your Thanksgiving and do your best to avoid the tummy ache! Have a great holiday!