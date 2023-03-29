(PINPOINT WEATHER) — High pressure builds behind last night’s showers and storms giving us a chilly start to our Wednesday.

30s and 40s have taken hold as mostly clear skies linger early Wednesday morning. Winds are mainly out of the north and will be breezy heading into the afternoon.

Look for Wednesday to be sunny and mild, peaking in the low to mid-60s throughout the day. This falls just a few degrees short of the normal high of 68 degrees for this time of year.

We’ll be clear tonight as lows dip into the 30s heading into Thursday. Tomorrow will rebound to near 70 degrees as a gradual warming trend leads into the weekend.

Friday will see increasing clouds as high pressure leaks off of the Atlantic coast. A low pressure system tracking towards the northeast will produce a cold front sweeping through the Midwest sparking storms ahead of its arrival.

Look for highs to hit the mid-70s on Friday as afternoon and evening showers begin to develop. The advertised cold front will arrive on Saturday with a chance of a few storms kicking off the weekend. Highs will reach the upper 70s before Sunday finishes off the weekend dry and sunny with low 70s.

We’ll be warm through the start of next week with rain chances returning on Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Mild. High: 64.

Tonight: Clear & Cold. Low: 39.