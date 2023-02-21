CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – This week’s warmth is not only unseasonable but could also be unprecedented.

By Thursday, all-time February record high and low temperatures are in jeopardy. The record-warmest February high is 82° (2011); if we don’t cool below 62°, that sets record warm low!

This comes off the heels of a very warm winter.

January sat 6° above normal. February already has a similar 6° fever, with most days in the 60s & 70s.

Winter has been so warm that trees are waking up and blooming 3+ weeks early. Tree pollen report is already moderate to high, only two weeks in February; they’re budding sooner across the entire Southeast.

Spring starting sooner means a longer allergy season.

Pollen problems linger a month longer across Piedmont as spring starts sooner and stays later. More carbon dioxide from our emissions also increases the pollen production of some plants.

Warmer springs also mean less chill time for pitted fruits like peaches!

Overnight lows in the 30s and 40s give them sufficient rest for spring growth. Without it, we could lose the quantity and quality of our spring peaches.

All of this is a sign and symptom of our warming climate. When warm becomes routine, then extreme heat becomes even more powerful. Unprecedented records become more common.

New, hotter extremes are reached.

