AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) — A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in northern Avery County early Tuesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-1 tornado began just before 1 a.m. near Elk Mills, Tennessee, and crossed the state line, ending two miles northwest of Beech Mountain at the Watauga County line.

The tornado tracked 2.6 miles with peak wind speeds reaching 105 miles per hour. NWS said tree damage was observed along Dark Ridge, Joe Parlier, Beech Mountain, Buckeye and Buckeye Lake Roads.

The same line of storms entered Charlotte metro Tuesday afternoon, triggering Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for Gaston and Mecklenburg counties.

This is the third confirmed tornado in the Queen City News coverage area in the last eight days.