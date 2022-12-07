(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Wednesday is looking foggy with temperatures leveled off in the low 50s and upper 40s. Be sure to give yourself some extra time this morning as a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect for the Queen City and surrounding areas until 10 a.m.

With well-above temperatures to start, highs will continue the trend, peaking in the mid-60s throughout the afternoon. Intermittent showers will plague the day with most of them focused on the mountains.

We can’t rule out the chance of a few drops reaching the Queen City today, so be sure to keep those umbrellas handy. Isolated showers will linger tonight as lows dip into the upper 50s before rebounding into the upper 60s on Thursday.

We’ll stay well above normal through the end of the work week as another round of rain associated with a cold front finishes off the workweek. Saturday starts the weekend off dry as a cooling trend gets us into the 50s by Sunday. Sunday will also see more in the way of rain.

Low 60s and upper 50s will return early next week with rain chances sticking around.

Today: Cloudy with Scattered Showers. High: 65.

Tonight: Chilly and Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Low: 57.