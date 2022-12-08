(PINPOINT WEATHER) — If you’re feeling like Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, you’re certainly not alone.

We’re foggy yet again to start this Thursday as temperatures continue to trend warmer. Upper 50s and low 60s will start the morning with misty conditions lasting in the Foothills of North Carolina and the mountains.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in place again for the Queen City and the I-40 corridor until 10 AM this morning with visibility of less than a quarter mile possible throughout the morning commute.

Fog should burn off shortly after sunrise at 7:20 this morning before making its way to mostly cloudy skies. We may briefly see a small peak of sunshine throughout the day as highs run for the mid-60s.

A cold front approaching from the north will bring the return of wet weather, first in the mountains, then leaking down into the Queen City for this evening. Rain will linger overnight into Friday as lows dip into the low 50s.

We’ll be much cooler to finish off the work week as highs level off closer to normal, hitting the mid-50s. Rain will impact your morning commute before tapering off throughout the day.

This weekend will be seasonable and dry to start before scattered showers return on Sunday.

Next week will feature some good sunshine to start with slightly above-normal temperatures before another system brings rain by Wednesday of next week.

Today: Foggy Start with Showers Late. High: 65.

Tonight: Chilly and Cloudy with Scattered Showers. Low: 50.