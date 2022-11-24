Happy Thanksgiving!!

ALERTS IN EFFECT: None.

LATEST: Showers are creeping in ahead of our next front. Rain returns for Black Friday shoppers.

It looks like a lot of the rain comes in early … mostly morning and early afternoon. Rain starts to break up by noon, and some showers linger. Overall, late afternoon/ evening looks dry – mostly cloudy and mild, with temps in the lower 60s.

Saturday is shaping up to be beautiful. Mostly sunny and highs in the lower 60s.

Rain returns Sunday. The timing looks pretty similar – most of the rain comes in early – Panthers tailgates will be wet. Rain breaks up by the afternoon, drying out through the game.

The work week starts quiet.