(PINPOINT WEATHER) — We are frigid this Monday morning to kick off the work week. 20s have taken hold overnight with winds mostly calm around the Queen City.

After a freezing start, we’ll see slightly above-normal temperatures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Highs will make a run for the upper 50s with increasing clouds. Southwest winds will be between 5 and 10 miles per hour.

Monday night will hold on to mostly cloudy skies as showers track over the Tennessee Border into the Charlotte Area. Tuesday will start off wet with pockets of moderate to heavy rain impacting our morning commute.

Showers will linger through the afternoon before tapering off in the evening.

Highs will peak in the upper 50s yet again as a gradual warming trend continues through mid-week. Wednesday will hit the mid-60s with upper 60s on tap for Thursday.

Thursday will bring another round of rain chances before 50s return with sunshine to start the weekend.

Today: Cool With Increasing Clouds. High: 57.

Tonight: Cloudy & Chilly. Low: 42.